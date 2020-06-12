Samuel Torres, 78, of Beaumont, died Tuesday, June 9, 2020, at Christus Hospital - St. Elizabeth, Beaumont. He was born to Sara Martinez Torres and Majin Torres, Sr., on September 5, 1941, in Robstown, Texas.
Survivors include his wife, Dorothy Torres, of Beaumont; James Torres and his wife, Christine, of Lumberton; daughter, Sarah McCandless and her husband, Randy, of Port Arthur; son, Sal Torres; daughter, Tammy Torres Hayes and her husband, Michael; brothers, Rosendo Torres and Pastor Domingo Torres and his wife, Nina; and sister, Nancy Torres, all of Beaumont; grandchildren, Jessica McCandless, Jamie Torres, Lauren Torres; and grandog, Midnight Hayes.
He is preceded in death by his brothers, Majin "Mike" Torres, Jr., and Pete Torres.
A gathering or Mr. Torres' family and friends will begin at 2:00 p.m., followed by his funeral service at 3:00 p.m., Sunday, June 14, 2020, at Broussard's, 1605 North Major Drive, Beaumont. His interment will be at 10:00 a.m., Monday, June 15, 2020, at Forest Lawn Memorial Park, 4955 Pine Street, Beaumont. Please advise social distancing guidelines.
Complete and updated information may be found at: broussards1889.com.
Published in Beaumont Enterprise from Jun. 12 to Jun. 13, 2020.