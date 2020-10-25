Montgomery, Texas - Sandra Jane Little, 80, went to be with our Lord on Wednesday October 7, 2020 following a lengthy battle with breast cancer.



Sandra was born in Des Plaines, Illinois to Karl and Vera Militzer on November 1, 1939. In 1946, she moved to Houston with her family where she graduated from Bellaire High School and obtained her teaching certification after attending Texas Christian University, Texas Tech University and North Texas University. She later earned her Master of Arts from Austin College. Sandra worked in public education for over 30 years, teaching English in Tuscon, Arizona and Houston, TX switching to a counselor role the last 10 years of her career. After her retirement in 1995 from public education, she began a second career as an artist and an independent art therapist in Houston and eventually moved to Montgomery where she continued her work through Sondrace Art Studios and with the Shalom Center in Splendora, Texas. During her time in Montgomery, she was a member of the Conroe Art League and an active member of the Church of Saint John and a White Eagle Lodge where she met and enjoyed fellowship with many very dear friends.



Sandra was predeceased by her parents, Karl and Vera Militzer; her brother Donn Noel Militzer, and Sister-in-law, Marilyn Militzer. She is survived by her niece, Stacey Darr, her husband Paul Darr, their sons Hunter and Eric Darr of San Antonio, her nephew Todd Militzer, his wife Suzanne Militzer, their daughters Rachel and Katherine Militzer of Mansfield, Texas and her many close friends. The Memorial Service and burial on the church grounds, will be November 14, 2020 at 2:00 pm at the Church of Saint John, 2615 St. Beulah Chapel Rd., Montgomery, TX 77316. The family asks that donations be made in her memory in lieu of flowers to White Eagle Lodge c/o The Church of Saint John at above address.



