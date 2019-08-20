1945 - 2019 Sandra Etta Kerl, 74, of Woodville passed away August 16, 2019. Born in Beaumont, Texas to Clarence and Irma Strother, she lived in Woodville for many years. She worked for Luby's Cafeteria in service. She was a loving and devoted wife, mother, grandmother and friend to all who knew and loved her. Sandra was preceded in death by her parents; son, Jack Kerl, III; brothers, Tracy Strother and Darrel Hicks. She is survived by her loving husband, Jack "Waxie" Kerl; son, Randy L. Kerl and wife Linda of Woodville; grandchildren, Erica Kerl, Ryan Cole Kerl and Katelyn Kerl; and numerous other family members and friends. Funeral service will be held Tuesday, August 20, 2019, at 11 am at the Riley Funeral Home Chapel with burial to follow at the Cunningham Cemetery in Hardin County. Visitation will be held Tuesday from 9 am until 11 am at the funeral home.

