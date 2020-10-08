Sandra Lou Grogan 70, of Beaumont, TX; passed Oct. 03, 2020. Funeral Service will be held 3PM Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020 at Proctor's Mortuary 3522 Washington Blvd. Beaumont, TX. Cherishing her memories are children: Rhonda Smith (Reggie), Yvonne Melonson (Nelson), Melanie Clark (Charlie), Nikeisha Harris (Anthony), and Kelly Grogan Jr. (LaNell). Siblings: Melvin Bowman (Beverly Ann), William Bowman and Penny Goudeau (Milton). 18 Grandchildren, 8- Great Grandchildren as well as a host of nieces, nephews other relatives and friends.