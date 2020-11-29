1/1
Sandra McNeel
1942 - 2020
Sandra McNeel, 78 of Vidor died Sunday, November 22nd, 2020 at her residence. A native of Beaumont, she has lived in Vidor for the past 4 years. Sandra was a member of First United Methodist Church in Vidor and was retired. She enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren, yard work, planting plants and flower. Sandra also enjoyed traveling. Cremation arrangements were entrusted to Memorial Funeral Home of Vidor. A memorial service will be held at 4:00 pm Monday, November 30, 2020 at Memorial Funeral Home. Sandra was preceded in death by her son Arthur " Rowdy" Lee McNeel. She is survived by her daughter Judy Routly of Aledo, TX, son Kenneth Lane McNeel of Vidor, TX and Leslie Alan Mathews of Sugar Land, TX, brothers Joel Hayes of Vidor, TX, Timothy Hayes of Broaddus, TX, and Everett Hayes of Jasper, AR, 8 grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren.

Published in Beaumont Enterprise from Nov. 29 to Nov. 30, 2020.
