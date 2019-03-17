1948 - 2019 Sandra K. "Sandy" Townsend, 70, of Orange, Texas, passed away on March 15, 2019, in Beaumont, Texas. Funeral services will be held at 10:00 a.m., Monday, March 18, 2019, at Claybar Funeral Home in Bridge City. Officiating will be Pastor Robert Edwards of True Faith Tabernacle in Orange. Burial will follow at Orange Forest Lawn in Orange. Visitation will be held from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., Sunday, March 17, 2019, at Claybar Funeral Home in Bridge City. Born in Port Arthur, Texas, on November 2, 1948, she was the daughter of Judy and Huey Davis. Sandy was married to the love of her life, Kenneth Townsend, and they would have celebrated their 49th anniversary on April 8, 2019. She enjoyed solving puzzles and cryptograms. Sandy also loved to watch movies, especially Hallmark Christmas movies. She loved her family and adored her grandchildren. Sandy will be missed by all who knew and loved her. She was preceded in death by her parents, Judy and Huey Davis; her grandparents; and numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins. She is survived by her husband of 48 years, Kenneth Ray Townsend of Bridge City; her daughters, Stephanie Townsend of Bridge City, and Angela Howard and husband Robert of Bridge City; her grandchildren, Kaleb Howard and Jakeb Howard; and her sisters, Diane Cormier and husband Mike of West Orange, and Cheryl Vaughn and husband Nate of Canyon Lake.
Published in the Beaumont Enterprise on Mar. 17, 2019