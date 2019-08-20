Guest Book View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

1936 - 2019 Sarah Picton Albright, 82, of Port Arthur, Texas, died peacefully at Calder Woods, Beaumont, Texas on August 14, 2019. Born September 2, 1936, Port Arthur, Texas to William M. Picton and Tenie Mae Byerly Picton. Sarah grew up in Port Arthur, Texas and graduated from Thomas Jefferson High School where she was a member of the Red Hussar Drum and Bugle Corp. After attending a girl's school, she graduated from the University of Oklahoma with a degree in elementary education. She taught fourth grade at Sam Houston elementary school until she married her husband A. Morris Albright, Jr. on June 2,1960. Preceding her in death where her father when she was twelve, her mother, brother, William M Picton, Jr. and sister-in-law Beverly Oubre Picton. Living family members are her husband, Morris Albright, sons David of Port Arthur, Morris III of Port Arthur and grand children Kristen Strawther of Winnie, Kevin Albright of Plano, Kaitlin Albright of Austin, Abigail and Emily Albright of Nederland, and great grandchild Sterling Strawther of Winnie. As a child, Sarah was taught to fish and crab in Rockport, Texas by her father who was originally from there. She also loved riding her horse at the old riding club in Port Arthur. Sarah loved to travel the world with her husband or girlfriends, Mary Francis Edwards Schwein and sister-in-law, Beverly. She and Beverly also loved to charter guides with boats and fish the area. Her good girlfriends enjoyed their craft group (later degrading to a wine group). The family thanks the staff at Calder Woods for their loving care of Sarah. A memorial service will be held at a later date.

1936 - 2019 Sarah Picton Albright, 82, of Port Arthur, Texas, died peacefully at Calder Woods, Beaumont, Texas on August 14, 2019. Born September 2, 1936, Port Arthur, Texas to William M. Picton and Tenie Mae Byerly Picton. Sarah grew up in Port Arthur, Texas and graduated from Thomas Jefferson High School where she was a member of the Red Hussar Drum and Bugle Corp. After attending a girl's school, she graduated from the University of Oklahoma with a degree in elementary education. She taught fourth grade at Sam Houston elementary school until she married her husband A. Morris Albright, Jr. on June 2,1960. Preceding her in death where her father when she was twelve, her mother, brother, William M Picton, Jr. and sister-in-law Beverly Oubre Picton. Living family members are her husband, Morris Albright, sons David of Port Arthur, Morris III of Port Arthur and grand children Kristen Strawther of Winnie, Kevin Albright of Plano, Kaitlin Albright of Austin, Abigail and Emily Albright of Nederland, and great grandchild Sterling Strawther of Winnie. As a child, Sarah was taught to fish and crab in Rockport, Texas by her father who was originally from there. She also loved riding her horse at the old riding club in Port Arthur. Sarah loved to travel the world with her husband or girlfriends, Mary Francis Edwards Schwein and sister-in-law, Beverly. She and Beverly also loved to charter guides with boats and fish the area. Her good girlfriends enjoyed their craft group (later degrading to a wine group). The family thanks the staff at Calder Woods for their loving care of Sarah. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Published in the Beaumont Enterprise on Aug. 20, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Beaumont Enterprise Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close