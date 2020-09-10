Sarah Ann Thomas passed away on Sunday, September 6, 2020 in Beaumont, TX. Sarah Ann was born in Beaumont, Texas on February 12, 1950 to the late Edgar and Frances Thomas. She graduated from Hebert High School Class of 1968. Memories are left to her brother and sister-in-law, Rev. James "Tex" and Ida Thomas; her aunt, Margaret Ann McDonald; and a host of family and friends. There will be a visitation on Friday, September 11, 2020 from 9 a.m. with 11 a.m. funeral service to follow at: Comeaux - Community Funeral Chapel, 624 Irma St. in Beaumont. www.comeauxchapel.com