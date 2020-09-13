1/
Sarah "Sallie" Cannon
1939 - 2020
Sarah "Sallie" Cannon, 80, of Lumberton, Texas, passed away on Friday, September 4, 2020, surrounded by her loving family. She had been a resident of Lumberton for fifty-two years.

Sallie leaves behind a blended family of seven children, multiple grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband, James Cannon; and son, Jim Fournier.

One of her biggest passions was genealogical research. She was a proud member of the Daughters of the Republic of Texas and enjoyed hunting, fishing, and gardening wither husband.

A private family graveside service for Mrs. Cannon will be at Magnolia Cemetery, Beaumont, under the direction of Broussard's, 1605 North Major Drive, Beaumont.

Complete and updated information may be found at: broussards1889.com.

Published in Beaumont Enterprise from Sep. 13 to Sep. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Broussard's Mortuary
1605 N Major Dr
Beaumont, TX 77713
(409) 866-3838
