Sarah "Sallie" Cannon, 80, of Lumberton, Texas, passed away on Friday, September 4, 2020, surrounded by her loving family. She had been a resident of Lumberton for fifty-two years.
Sallie leaves behind a blended family of seven children, multiple grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband, James Cannon; and son, Jim Fournier.
One of her biggest passions was genealogical research. She was a proud member of the Daughters of the Republic of Texas and enjoyed hunting, fishing, and gardening wither husband.
A private family graveside service for Mrs. Cannon will be at Magnolia Cemetery, Beaumont, under the direction of Broussard's, 1605 North Major Drive, Beaumont.
