Scottie Chambliss, Jr., 84, of Vidor, died Tuesday, October 13, 2020. He was born on June 26, 1936, in Beaumont, to Mabel Inez Randall and Scottie William Chambliss, Sr.
Scottie worked for the Beaumont Enterprise as a pressman. He was also a Ham Radio Operator with his handle, "W5YUG", and worked his way to obtaining the rank of Eagle Scout.
Survivors include his sons, James Chambliss and Terry Chambliss; grandchildren, Mable Chambliss; Terry Chambliss and his wife, Alison; Christine Romero and her husband, Brian; Vyazma Todd and her husband, Kevin; and Sasha Chambliss; great-grandchildren, Kevin King, Karen King, Paige Romero, Cale Romero, Aiden Todd, Jovian Todd, Trinity Todd, and Scott Palus-Chambliss; and sister, Gloria Randall.
He was preceded in death by his wife of fifty-five years, Patricia Ann Chambliss.
Memorial contributions for Mr. Chambliss may be made to St. Michael Antiochian Orthodox Christian Church, 680 N. 15th Street, Beaumont, Texas 77702.
A gathering of Mr. Chambliss's family and friends will begin at 5:00 p.m., with his Trisagion to follow at 7:00 p.m., Sunday, October 18, 2020, at Broussard's, 2000 McFaddin Avenue, Beaumont. His funeral service will be 10:00 a.m., Monday, October 19, 2020, at St. Michael Antiochian Orthodox Christian Church, 680 N. 15th Street, Beaumont, with his interment to follow at Forest Lawn Memorial Park, Beaumont.
Please observe social distancing guidelines. By attending any public event you are acknowledging the risk of exposure to the Coronavirus. Please follow the guidelines provided by the Centers for Disease Control: cdc.gov
Complete and updated information may be found at: broussards1889.com
.