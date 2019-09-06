1923 - 2019 Seldon Cleaton Vaughn passed into the loving arms of his Savior, Jesus Christ, on Tuesday, September 3, 2019 in Beaumont, TX. Seldon was born on June 18, 1923 near Ozark, Arkansas the son of Earnest Ervin Vaughn and Velda Mae (Morphis) Vaughn. After moving to Freer, Texas, he attended Howard Payne, served with honor in World War II, and became a Beaumont resident, where he met and married his sweetheart, Geneva Webb. They were married for nearly 62 years, until she passed away in 2012. He is survived by his children, Greg Vaughn and Cindy Boto; five grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren, his brother Hollis and his sister Hilda, and many relatives and friends. He was a devoted husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, friend and co-worker. The family will receive friends at Claybar Kelley-Watkins Funeral Home in Beaumont on Saturday, September 7, 2019 at 9:00 a.m., followed by a memorial service at 10:00 a.m. in the chapel. He will be interred at Williams Cemetery near New Chapel Hill, Texas.
Published in the Beaumont Enterprise on Sept. 6, 2019