Selena Annette Artmore Franklin of Beaumont TX; passed away July 21, 2020. Services are Saturday August 1, 2020 at Paradise Baptist Church 4390 Fannett Rd, Beaumont, TX 77705. Visitation will begin at 9AM until funeral at 11AM. Interment will be in Live Oak Memorial Park Beaumont, TX. Selena was a 1951 graduate of Charlton Pollard High School. Cherishing her memories are daughters: Janice Artmore of Beaumont, TX; Janet McCathren of San Antonio, TX; sons: Jesse Sr. and Wallace Franklin Sr. of Beaumont, TX; Kenneth (Natalie) Franklin of Dallas, TX and sister: Laura Mae Holmes. 18- grandchildren, 12- great grandchildren, 1- great-great grandchild. special nieces: Ronda Broussard, Sherry Franklin, special nurse: Lorri Smith-Robertson, special daughter: Patricia Eugene a host of nieces, nephews and other relatives. proctorsmortuary@aol.com