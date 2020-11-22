Shardae Nicole Francis-Wise, 19, of Killeen, TX, passed away on November 16, 2020, after a brief illness at The Medical Center of Southeast Texas. Shardae was a 2019 graduate of West Brook High School. She was pursuing a career as a Pharmacy Technician and recently married PV2 Sabian Wise. Shardae leaves to cherish her memories, her husband, PV2 Sabian Wise; mother, Rena Berry (Lehmon Bell); father, Gary Francis (Betty); brothers, Brian Berry II, Kandra Goolsbee (Alexis); sister, Latoya Berry, and a host of family and friends. On Monday, November 23, 2020, there will be a visitation at 9 a.m. until the Celebration of Life service at 11 a.m. at Comeaux Community Funeral Chapel, 624 Irma St. in Beaumont. Burial will be at the Houston National Cemetery in Houston, TX. www.comeauxchapel.com