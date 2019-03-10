1948 - 2019 Sharon Darlene Richardson Eaves was born April 6, 1948 and passed away March 6, 2019. Sharon was a teacher most of her adult life. She started her career at Steven F. Austin and retired from Stokes Correction Center. Sharon was an excellent teacher, awarded Teacher of the Year several times during her career. She will be missed by her family, her caregiver, Jennett Raghunath, and her dear neighbor, Yvonne Heilman. She is survived by her husband, Errol Eaves; and brothers, Bernard "Sonny" Richardson, Jr. and Bill "Booger" Richardson. She was preceded in death by her father, Bernard "Red" Richardson; and her mother, Lois Richardson. Sharon and Errol had a good life together living in Blue Lake Estates. My brother and I would like to thank Errol for taking such good care of our sister. Sharon suffered from Dementia these past several years and he never left her side, never complained, and always had a smile on her face. He will never know how much we appreciate him. A gathering of Mrs. Eaves' family and friends will begin at 12:00 p.m., with her funeral service to follow at 2:00 p.m., Tuesday, March 12, 2019, at Broussard's, 1605 North Major Drive, Beaumont. Her interment will follow at Forest Lawn Memorial Park, Beaumont In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to The Humane Society of Southeast Texas, P.O. Box 1629, Beaumont, Texas 77704. Complete and updated information may be found at: broussards1889.com.
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Sharon Darlene Richardson Eaves.
Broussard's Mortuary
1605 N Major Dr
Beaumont, TX 77713
(409) 866-3838
Published in the Beaumont Enterprise on Mar. 10, 2019