Sharon Kay Waters
1947 - 2020
Sharon Kay Waters, 72, of Groves, Texas passed away on August 22, 2020 at home surrounded by her loving family. Funeral services will be at 2:00 p.m., Friday, September 4, 2020, at Sabine Tabernacle Church in Beaumont, Texas. Burial will follow at Forest Lawn Memorial Park Cemetery in Beaumont. Visitation will be held prior to the service, beginning at 1:00 p.m., at Sabine Tabernacle Church. Born in Port Arthur, Texas, on September 23, 1947, she was the daughter of Charles Smiley and Yvonne Smiley. Sharon retired from Vidor High School where she worked as an administrative assistant. She and her husband, Jon where faithful members of Sabine Tabernacle for over 40 years. Sharon always had on her flashy jewelry, loved going on cruises, enjoyed working in her yard, and loved animals. She was a loving and compassionate daughter, mother, and grandmother. Sharon adored her family more than anything and left an impact on them that will last a lifetime. She will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved her. She was preceded in death by her loving husband, Jon Waters; and father, Charles Smiley. Sharon is survived by her beloved daughters, Paula Waters of Groves and Dr. Robbie Waters Robichau and her husband, Jason, her one and only favorite son in law, of College Station; grandchildren, Alex Stockman, Kade Robichau, and Adelyn Robichau; her mother, Yvonne Smiley; and mother in law, Burnell Waters. Serving as pallbearers will be Daniel Waters, Wade Prince, Phillip Dalton, Danny Paris, Michael Paris, and Rodney Smiley. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to www.teenreach.org. Mask and social distancing will be required.

Published in Beaumont Enterprise from Sep. 2 to Sep. 3, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Claybar Funeral Home Inc
504 N 5Th St
Orange, TX 77630
(409) 886-4445
