Service Information Forest Lawn Funeral Home 4955 Pine Street Beaumont , TX 77703 (409)-892-5912 Visitation 2:00 PM - 3:00 PM Forest Lawn Funeral Home 4955 Pine Street Beaumont , TX 77703 Funeral service 3:00 PM Forest Lawn Funeral Home 4955 Pine Street Beaumont , TX 77703

1944 - 2019 Sharon Elaine Pope, 75, of Nederland, Tx passed away Tuesday July 9, 2019 at her home. She was born in Sour Lake, Texas on March 11, 1944. She was preceded in death by her husband, Walter Edward Pope; her parents, A.B and Doris Vinson; her sisters, Barbara Jean Scott and Linda Louise Stratton. Sharon is survived by her daughter, Carla Pope-Osborne and her husband Dwain Osborne of Austin, TX granddaughter April Osborne of Denver, CO, her brother and sister in law, Ted and Edna Westmoreland of Beaumont, TX and many nieces and nephews and her beloved dog Molly. Sharon was a great homemaker as well as a great cook who could cook for Cox's Army. She was well known for her big pot of chicken and dumplings -- they were the best ever! She enjoyed doing her own lawn work and keeping it neat. She loved her family, dear friends as well as her many dogs over the years. She so wanted to get stronger and be able to get back to her routine at home following hip replacement surgery. The family would like to extend a sincere thanks to Dr. George Zuzukin and Dr. Pradip Morbia for the care and friendship that they provided her over the many years. She loved them both dearly and considered them family. The family will receive friends and family from 2 pm to 3 pm on Saturday July 13th at Forest Lawn Funeral Home in Beaumont. Funeral Services will be at 3 p.m. Saturday July 13th at Forest Lawn Funeral Home with burial to follow at Forest Lawn Memorial Park.

