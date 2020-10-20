It is with deep sadness, we are announcing the passing of Sharron Houton Raines, our beloved wife, mother, sister, grandmother, great-grandmother, aunt and friend to many. Born October 8, 1947 in Houston, Texas, she earned her heavenly wings October 8, 2020 in Cleveland, Ohio. Sharron was preceded in death by her mother, Katharyn Houton; father, Richard Houton; brother, Larry Houton; nephew, Daniel Houton; grandmother, Ollie Laird; and brother-in-law, Darrell Shely. She is survived by her husband, Roger Raines; daughters, Anntoinette Swonke and Julie Ulrich and husband, Chris and family; sister, Janet Shely; grandchildren, Amber Simpson, Michael Simpson, Crysta Fernandez and husband, Carlos; nieces, Shelli Shely and Denise Shely; nephew, Ryan Shely; and numerous great-grandchildren.
Sharron truly lived life to the fullest through simple pleasures, she loved to travel with her husband, Roger; long conversations with her sister, Janet, nieces, nephew and family. Sharron loved to look at and be anywhere in the mountains with Roger. Sharron had an uncanny ability to reach people in a deep and positive way and had a zest for life like no other.
Sharron was a Driver's Education teacher in Montgomery County for over twenty years with an unmatched work ethic.
Sharron was a devoted wife and caregiver. She was a force in this life and will be in Heaven as well.
Rest in peace and know that someday we will all be together again!
Graveside Services will be on Tuesday, October 20, 2020 at 3:00 pm at Brookside Memorial Park in Houston, Texas. To leave condolences for the family please visit www.shmfh.com
.