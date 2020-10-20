1/1
Sharron Katharyn Houton Raines
1947 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Sharron's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
It is with deep sadness, we are announcing the passing of Sharron Houton Raines, our beloved wife, mother, sister, grandmother, great-grandmother, aunt and friend to many. Born October 8, 1947 in Houston, Texas, she earned her heavenly wings October 8, 2020 in Cleveland, Ohio. Sharron was preceded in death by her mother, Katharyn Houton; father, Richard Houton; brother, Larry Houton; nephew, Daniel Houton; grandmother, Ollie Laird; and brother-in-law, Darrell Shely. She is survived by her husband, Roger Raines; daughters, Anntoinette Swonke and Julie Ulrich and husband, Chris and family; sister, Janet Shely; grandchildren, Amber Simpson, Michael Simpson, Crysta Fernandez and husband, Carlos; nieces, Shelli Shely and Denise Shely; nephew, Ryan Shely; and numerous great-grandchildren.

Sharron truly lived life to the fullest through simple pleasures, she loved to travel with her husband, Roger; long conversations with her sister, Janet, nieces, nephew and family. Sharron loved to look at and be anywhere in the mountains with Roger. Sharron had an uncanny ability to reach people in a deep and positive way and had a zest for life like no other.

Sharron was a Driver's Education teacher in Montgomery County for over twenty years with an unmatched work ethic.

Sharron was a devoted wife and caregiver. She was a force in this life and will be in Heaven as well.

Rest in peace and know that someday we will all be together again!

Graveside Services will be on Tuesday, October 20, 2020 at 3:00 pm at Brookside Memorial Park in Houston, Texas. To leave condolences for the family please visit www.shmfh.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Beaumont Enterprise from Oct. 20 to Oct. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
20
Graveside service
03:00 PM
Brookside Memorial Park
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Sam Houston Memorial Funeral Home of Montgomery
20850 Eva St.
Montgomery, TX 77356
(936) 597-7300
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved