Sheena Dae Yarbrough-Powell, 23, of Beaumont Texas went to be with the Lord on August 9, 2020. She was born November 22, 1996 in Nederland, Texas to Mark & Sheila Yarbrough.
Sheena was a beautiful, sassy, spunky woman who brought so much joy, happiness, and craziness to her family. She is daughter #5 of 6 girls. From Sunday lunches to yearly vacations, the family bond has always remained strong. The late-night talks and occasional sleep overs were full of silliness, laughter, and lots of Blue Bell ice cream.
From karate chopping best friends in the throat to wrestling sisters to the ground over shoes, she showed her true competitive nature. She took pleasure in annihilating family and friends in board games, random dance-offs, and workouts. She had an innate ability to make others smile with her glowing personality and was an amazing, genuine woman. She had a love of clothes and often named them, accessorizing with bold lipstick and high heels, although it was never needed due to her classic natural beauty and her beautiful smile.
She had a passion for her Renewal family at Calvary Baptist Church, where life-long friendships were developed. Her love of Jesus was evident in how she lived her life and treated others. She had the ability to make anyone she met feel special, no one was a stranger with Sheena very long.
After becoming involved in Renewal and MTC, she met the love of her life, Tyler Powell. They had a powerful connection that everyone around them could see. They went on their first date in June of 2018 and from that moment on have been inseparable. One month into their relationship they knew this love was special and they began to talk about marriage and their future together. On January 17th, 2019 they got engaged at MTC Fitness where they first met, where Tyler asked her on their first date, and where they ultimately fell in love. The wedding planning process for many is very stressful but Sheena never failed to make it fun. The two were married on October 4th, 2019 in Beaumont, Texas. Their first dance was to "Take the World" by Johnnyswim. There was never a boring day of marriage with Sheena. She was fun, relentlessly loving, and basically a little energizer bunny. In their 10 months of marriage Sheena was able to provide a lifetime worth of memories for Tyler. Their marriage had very few disagreements and endless moments of goofiness and fun. It was truly a storybook kind of marriage.
She was often referred to as "Officer Hopps" by family, friends, and fellow officers. Her ambition was to make a difference in this world, starting with Beaumont, Texas. After graduating with a Bachelor's in Criminal Justice at Lamar University, she then entered the LIT Police Academy. Becoming a police officer gave her the ability to be that change in the community and to touch the lives of every individual she met.
As a daughter, she makes her parents proud. As a sister, she is part of a forever bond. As a wife, she is an adventure and a best friend. As a friend, she is a confidante. As a believer, she leads by example. As a police officer, she is a light in the dark. Sheena made an impact and did not leave this world unnoticed.
Survivors include her husband Tyler Powell, of Beaumont, Texas; Daddy and Momma, Mark and Sheila Yarbrough of Lumberton, Texas; Her sisters, Jennifer Rae Corcio and her husband, Terry Corcio, of Yorktown, Virginia; Jessica Mae Jumonville and her husband, Chad Jumonville, of Lumberton, Texas; Samantha Fae Ferrell of Lumberton, Texas; Sarah Kae Shelton and her husband, John Shelton, of Dallas, Texas; Madison Jae Yarbrough, of Lumberton, Texas; Grandma, Dorothy Yarbrough of Fred, Texas; Parents in-law, Rick and Deidre Powell of Vidor, Texas; In-laws, Kody and Lindsey Powell of Pearland, Texas; Austin and Cinderella Powell of Vidor, Texas; Dustin Smith of Nederland, Texas; Numerous Aunts, Uncles, Cousins, Nephews, Nieces, and so many, many close Family Friends.
She was preceded in death by her Grandparents, Russell Yarbrough of Fred, Texas; Judy & James Worthy of Nederland, Texas; Paul Cooper of Knoxville, Tennessee; Her cousin, Joshua Yarbrough of Colmesneil, Texas; and Her Uncle, James "Bubba" Worthy Jr. of Nederland, Texas.
The funeral service to honor the life of Beaumont Police Officer Sheena Yarbrough-Powell will be Saturday, August 15, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Calvary Baptist Church, located at 3650 Dowlen Road in Beaumont. Officer Yarbrough-Powell's arrangements are under the direction of Broussard's Mortuary.
Due to COVID-19 considerations, seating is limited to family, church family, and police family. The general public is strongly encouraged to show their support by lining the escort route detailed below and by viewing the service via live stream on one of the following links:https://www.facebook.com/CalvaryChurchSETX/https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCEpeOlomWsLi7OnRazxHU4whttp://www.calvaryontheweb.com
Saturday morning, Officer Yarbrough-Powell will be given a police escort from Broussard's on McFaddin to Calvary Baptist Church. The escort will leave Broussard's at 8:45 a.m. following the map below and arrive at Calvary at 9:30 a.m.
Memorial contributions for Sheena may be made to Beaumont Police Benefit Association, P.O. Box 22722, Beaumont, Texas 77720.
Complete and updated information may be found at: broussards1889.com
