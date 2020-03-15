Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Sheila Ratcliff. View Sign Service Information Stringer and Griffin Funeral Home - Jasper 2577 North Wheeler Highway 96 North Jasper , TX 75951 (409)-384-5781 Send Flowers Obituary

On Thursday, March 12, 2020 after 93 years on earth, Sheila Ratcliff died peacefully at her home of 70 years in Jasper, TX. She felt blessed by God for her late husband, Stewart Mason Ratcliff, and their five children, whom she loved unconditionally: Pat and wife, Carla (Dallas); Christine Gobert (Jasper); Mike and wife, Dina (Jasper); Maureen and husband, Peter (Jasper); and Tim and wife, Belinda (Carthage). God, also, blessed her with eleven grandchildren: Patrick Ratcliff, Evan Ratcliff, Mason Gobert, Andrew Gobert, Misty Weber, Melanie Kissell, Marcie Duplantis, Christie Williams, Marianne Youngblood, Lauren McSwain, Christopher Ratcliff, and Jeremy Bidwell She, also, has 17 great-grandchildren. They were her pride and joy and will miss "Nannie" more than words can say. Sheila is, also, survived by her sister, Pauline Lacey, of Deland, FL and her brother, Terrance Sheehan, of Flint, MI along with many nieces and nephews and their families. Sheila was born in Lindsay, Ontario, Canada, on Aug. 17, 1926, to Joseph Emmett and Pauline Burns Sheehan, their firstborn of five children. She now joins them, her sister, Mary, and her brother, Joe, in heaven along with Stewart Mason, the love of her life, who died in 2003. Sheila and "Stu" married in Flint, Michigan on June 10, 1950. She was a product of Catholic education having attended Guardian Angel Elementary, Dominican High School, and Marygrove College in Detroit. After college, Sheila worked as an administrative assistant to the Vice-President of the Buick division of General Motors in Flint, MI, where she met her future husband, Stewart Mason. They resided in Jasper, TX where Stewart and his father, B.S. Ratcliff, owned Ratcliff Motor Co., the local Buick and GMC dealership. She completed her working career as an administrative assistant at Louisiana-Pacific Corporation. During her retirement years, Sheila enjoyed her weekly duties at Christus Jasper Memorial Hospital as a "Pink Lady. She also volunteered as a mentor in the reading Host program for JISD. Our sincere gratitude goes to her doctors, Dr. Peter Bidwell, Dr. Larry Brown, and Dr. Martin Gilliland as well as her dedicated caregivers, Sunshine, Deboni, Teresie, Patricia, Tiffany, Shery, Betty, Evette, Chris, and Pam, who cared so lovingly for her along with the Affinity staff of Quincy, Jennifer, Nicole, Samantha, Joy, Donna, and Kim. Sheila's family will receive friends 5-7 p.m., Friday, March 20, 2020 at Stringer & Griffin Funeral Home in Jasper. A rosary will be recited in the Mary Ashy Hall at St. Michael's Catholic Church, Saturday, March 21st, at 8:30a.m. A funeral Mass will follow in the Church at 9:30a.m. followed by the interment at Memorial Cemetery, 1050 N. Main St., Jasper, TX. A reception will follow at the Country Park Club, 488 CR 257, Jasper, TX. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in her memory to St. Michael's Catholic Church's (Music Department), PO Box 239, Jasper, TX 75951 or in her memory to the Catholic Church Extension Society, 150 S. Wacker Dr., Suite #2000, Chicago, IL. 60606. Published in the Beaumont Enterprise on Mar. 15, 2020

