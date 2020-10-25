1/1
Shelby Andrew Romere
1914 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Shelby's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Shelby Andrew Romere, 106, of Beaumont, died Friday, October 23, 2020, in Houston. He was born on April 12, 1914, to Lora Delaune Romere and J. Sterling Romere.

Shelby graduated from Sour Lake High School in 1932. While attending St. Edward's University, he was offered a baseball scholarship at the University of Notre Dame where he graduated in 1936. Shelby served as Captain in the Army Air Corps during World War II. He was a Fourth Degree Knight of Columbus, he retired from Sun Pipeline Company as their Chief Gauger after 43 years. Shelby loved sports, fishing, and shrimping. He refereed high school and college football games and coached all of his son's little league baseball teams.

Survivors include his sister, Dorothy Kubicek of Beaumont; children, Tim Romere and his wife, Marian, of Beaumont; Sharon Romere of Houston; Ron Romere of Houston; Keith Romere and his wife, Cindy, of Krugerville; Brian Romere and his wife, Elizabeth, of Houston; grandchildren, Lindsey Romere Gilfillian and her husband, Travis; Drew Romere; Heath Romere and his wife, Olivia; Shelby Romere; Taylor Romere; and Luke Romere; two great-grandchildren, Reid Gilfillian and Jude Gilfillian; and numerous nieces and nephews, cousins, as well as other family and friends.

He is preceded in death by his loving wife of 46 years, Gladys; parents; brother, Sterling Romere; and sister, Gladys Clegg.

A gathering of Mr. Romere's family and friends will be from 3:00 p.m. until 4:00 p.m., with a Rosary recited at 3:30 p.m., Sunday, October 25, 2020, at Broussard's, 2000 McFaddin Avenue, Beaumont. A resident of Longview for 31 years, his graveside service will be at 1:00 p.m., Monday, October 26, 2020, at Rosewood Park Cemetery, 1884 FM 1844, Longview. Please observe social distancing guidelines.

Memorial contributions may be made to Catholic Charities of Southeast Texas, 2780 Eastex Freeway, Beaumont, Texas 77703.

The family would like to give a special thanks to his caregivers, Tenaka Duhon, Tasha Johnson, and Peggy Sue Hicks.

Complete and updated information may be found at: broussards1889.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Beaumont Enterprise from Oct. 25 to Oct. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Broussard's Mortuary
2000 McFaddin Street
Beaumont, TX 77701
(409) 832-1621
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved