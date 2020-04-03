Shelia Richard (1953 - 2020)
Guest Book
  • "In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you..."
    - Guylather Watson
  • "Grief can be so hard, but our special memories help us..."
    - Renita Semien
  • "My condolences to the family. RIP Shelia"
    - Priscilla Simpson
  • - Natalie Thomas
  • "As the days and weeks pass, and as you return to life's..."
    - Diane Ned
Service Information
Proctor's Mortuary
3522 WASHINGTON BLVD
Beaumont, TX
77705
(409)-840-2022
Visitation
Saturday, Apr. 4, 2020
8:00 AM - 9:30 AM
Proctor's Mortuary
3522 WASHINGTON BLVD
Beaumont, TX 77705
Obituary
Shelia M. Richard 66, of Beaumont, TX; passed Mar. 11, 2020.
Services will be Apr. 04, 2020 at Proctor's Mortuary Beaumont, TX. Visitation will begin at 8AM until 9:30AM.
Cherishing her memories are Children: Stephanie Talmore, Steven Talmore (Tiffanie) and Stacey Talmore (Melvin). Godchildren: Regina Harmon (Chris) and Roland Bruno II. Niece: Joanna Jones (Alvin). Siblings: Betty Howard, Diane Griffin and Kenneth Harmon Sr. 8- Grandchildren, 3 Great Grandchildren and a host of other family and friends.
Published in the The Beaumont Enterprise on Apr. 3, 2020
