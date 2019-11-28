Sherryal Lynn Anderson 61 of Beaumont, TX; passed Nov. 16, 2019. Services will be Nov. 29, 2019 at Maxson Memorial Church of God In Christ 7920 N. Major Dr. Beaumont, TX. A gathering of Family and Friends will begin at 10AM until funeral at 11AM. Sherryal was preceded in death by her parents: Starling Sr. and Bessie Ree Anderson and Siblings: Darlene Jones Douglas and Urestine Jones Pierott. Cherishing her memories are daughter: Angeliree Mays. Siblings: Karen Bradberry and Starling Anderson Jr.. 1- Grandchild: Anderson Green and a host of Nieces, Nephews other relatives and friends.
Published in the The Beaumont Enterprise on Nov. 28, 2019