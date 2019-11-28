Sherryal Lynn Anderson (1958 - 2019)
Guest Book
  • "Praying for your peace and comfort,may she rest in..."
    - Bernadine Semien Thomas
  • "May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow."
    - Maranda Eugene-Walker
  • "Each time I saw you there was always a smile on your face..."
    - Darlene Goodman Bradford
  • "I'm going to miss you, Aunt Eppie. I love you and will..."
    - Daniel Pierott
  • "You will surely be miss rest in the bosom of abraham love..."
    - willie larkin
Service Information
Proctor's Mortuary (Beaumont)
3522 WASHINGTON BLVD
Beaumont, TX
77705
(409)-840-2022
Visitation
Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Maxson Memorial Church Of God In Christ
7920 N. Major Dr.
Beaumont, TX
Funeral
Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019
11:00 AM
Maxson Memorial Church Of God In Christ
7920 N. Major Dr.
Beaumont, TX
Obituary
Sherryal Lynn Anderson 61 of Beaumont, TX; passed Nov. 16, 2019. Services will be Nov. 29, 2019 at Maxson Memorial Church of God In Christ 7920 N. Major Dr. Beaumont, TX. A gathering of Family and Friends will begin at 10AM until funeral at 11AM. Sherryal was preceded in death by her parents: Starling Sr. and Bessie Ree Anderson and Siblings: Darlene Jones Douglas and Urestine Jones Pierott. Cherishing her memories are daughter: Angeliree Mays. Siblings: Karen Bradberry and Starling Anderson Jr.. 1- Grandchild: Anderson Green and a host of Nieces, Nephews other relatives and friends.
Published in the The Beaumont Enterprise on Nov. 28, 2019
