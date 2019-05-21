Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Shirley Ann Amburn. View Sign Service Information Levingston Funeral Home 2001 Nall St Port Neches , TX 77651 (409)-722-0253 Send Flowers Obituary

1939 - 2019 Shirley Amburn, 79, of Port Neches, Texas went to be with the Lord on May 18, 2019. She passed away at the Senior Nursing and Rehabilitation Home, with the loving care of the nurses and the staff along with the Heart to Heart Hospice. Shirley was born June 28, 1939 in Weir, Mississippi to William "Bill" Worrell and Lucy Cobb Worrell. She was a 1957 graduate of Thomas Jefferson High School and had lived in Port Neches since 1966. Shirley was a volunteer at the AIS Office in Beaumont for 25 years. She was a real Dallas Cowboy fan and NBA fan. Shirley will fondly be remembered for her love and dedication to her family. Funeral sevices will be held at 2:00 p.m., Wednesday, May 22, 2019 at Levingston Funeral Home in Port Neches with Chaplain Mike Eaves officiating. Burial will follow in Memory Gardens Cemetery. A visitation for family and friends will be Tuesday evening from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at the funeral home. Shirley is survived by her husband of 62 1/2 years, Charles Amburn of Port Neches, three sons, Chuck Amburn and wife Libby of Nederland, Ricky Amburn of Port Neches and Steve Amburn and wife Brynda of Groves, brother, Charles Worrell of Orange, grandson, Ryan Amburn of Port Neches and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents and brother, Larry Worrell.

