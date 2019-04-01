Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Shirley Bonura. View Sign

1955 - 2019 Shirley Bonura, 63, of Beaumont, Texas, passed away March 29, 2019, at Baptist Hospital in Beaumont, Texas. Funeral services will be 10:00 a.m., Tuesday, April 2, 2019, at Assumption Catholic Church in Beaumont, Texas. Officiating will be Father Anthony of Assumption Church with burial at Magnolia Cemetery in Beaumont, Texas. Visitation will be from 5-8:00 p.m., Monday, April 1st. at Claybar Funeral Home in Beaumont, Texas with a rosary starting at 6:30 p.m. Born in Port Arthur, Texas on September 22, 1955, she was the daughter of Ernest Joseph Bonura and Velma Large. Shirley's passion was to work out in the yard. She loved her cats and took good care of them along with feeding and taking care of other outside cats. Shirley was a sweet and soft spoken person. She was a member at Assumption Catholic Church and will be tremendously missed by all who knew her. She was preceded in death by her parents, Ernest & Velma Bonura. She is survived by her 3 sisters Annette Bonura, Carol Bonura, Janet Sanford and brother-in-law Ken Sanford all from Beaumont, Texas.

1955 - 2019 Shirley Bonura, 63, of Beaumont, Texas, passed away March 29, 2019, at Baptist Hospital in Beaumont, Texas. Funeral services will be 10:00 a.m., Tuesday, April 2, 2019, at Assumption Catholic Church in Beaumont, Texas. Officiating will be Father Anthony of Assumption Church with burial at Magnolia Cemetery in Beaumont, Texas. Visitation will be from 5-8:00 p.m., Monday, April 1st. at Claybar Funeral Home in Beaumont, Texas with a rosary starting at 6:30 p.m. Born in Port Arthur, Texas on September 22, 1955, she was the daughter of Ernest Joseph Bonura and Velma Large. Shirley's passion was to work out in the yard. She loved her cats and took good care of them along with feeding and taking care of other outside cats. Shirley was a sweet and soft spoken person. She was a member at Assumption Catholic Church and will be tremendously missed by all who knew her. She was preceded in death by her parents, Ernest & Velma Bonura. She is survived by her 3 sisters Annette Bonura, Carol Bonura, Janet Sanford and brother-in-law Ken Sanford all from Beaumont, Texas. Funeral Home Claybar-Kelley-Watkins Funeral Home & Cemetery

1155 N 11Th St

Beaumont , TX 77702

(409) 892-3456 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in the Beaumont Enterprise on Apr. 1, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for The Beaumont Enterprise Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close