1955 - 2019 Shirley Bonura, 63, of Beaumont, Texas, passed away March 29, 2019, at Baptist Hospital in Beaumont, Texas. Funeral services will be 10:00 a.m., Tuesday, April 2, 2019, at Assumption Catholic Church in Beaumont, Texas. Officiating will be Father Anthony of Assumption Church with burial at Magnolia Cemetery in Beaumont, Texas. Visitation will be from 5-8:00 p.m., Monday, April 1st. at Claybar Funeral Home in Beaumont, Texas with a rosary starting at 6:30 p.m. Born in Port Arthur, Texas on September 22, 1955, she was the daughter of Ernest Joseph Bonura and Velma Large. Shirley's passion was to work out in the yard. She loved her cats and took good care of them along with feeding and taking care of other outside cats. Shirley was a sweet and soft spoken person. She was a member at Assumption Catholic Church and will be tremendously missed by all who knew her. She was preceded in death by her parents, Ernest & Velma Bonura. She is survived by her 3 sisters Annette Bonura, Carol Bonura, Janet Sanford and brother-in-law Ken Sanford all from Beaumont, Texas.
Published in the Beaumont Enterprise on Apr. 1, 2019