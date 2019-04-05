1937 - 2019 Shirley Jeanette Williford, 81, of Woodville, died Thursday, March 21, 2019, at Tyler County Hospital, Woodville. She was born on September 5, 1937, in Honey Island, to Ella Cornelia Carson and Chester Malone Williford. Survivors include her sister, Elaine Wallet and her husband, Lonnie, of Village Mills; nieces, Dana Guenther and her husband, Jeff, of Sweeny and Sonja Foxworth and her husband, Jerry, of Warren; and numerous other family members and friends. Shirley is preceded in death by her parents; grandparents, Tracy and D.C. Carson; and her brother, Eugene Williford. A private family committal was held at Broussard's Crematorium, Beaumont, under the direction of Broussard's, 530 West Monroe, Kountze. Memorial contributions may be made to First Baptist Church Village Mills, P.O. Box 460, Village Mills, Texas 77663. Complete and updated information may be found at: boussards1889.com.
