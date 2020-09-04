1/1
Shirley LaRue Collier
1953 - 2020
Shirley was a longtime resident of Votaw.

She was a loving mother and devoted wife and will be dearly missed.

She was preceded in death by her parents Raymon and Ila Rosier , her sister Belinda Cole and brother Bruce Rosier. She is survived by her husband of 49 years Henry Collier, her son Raymond (Bucky) Collier and wife Kimberly and son Jeffery (jeff )Collier and wife Lennie and her sister Sheila Aills . She has 8 grandchildren, 7 step grandchildren, 3 great grandchildren and 1 step grandchild.

Services will be held in Votaw at the Encounter Church at 2pm Saturday September 5th.

Published in Beaumont Enterprise from Sep. 4 to Sep. 5, 2020.
