1952 - 2019 Shirley Louise Murray, 66, of Beaumont died Friday, March 8, 2019 at her home. The funeral service will be held at 2:00 p.m. Saturday, March 16, 2019 at Antioch Baptist Church with burial at Magnolia Cemetery under the direction of Mercy Funeral Home. Her love and memories will remain in the heart of her mother, Eula B. Murray and sister, Vernice Murray Monroe both of Beaumont, other relatives and many friends. In lieu of flowers, please contribute to the Arc of Greater Beaumont or CASA of Southeast Texas.
Published in the Beaumont Enterprise on Mar. 14, 2019