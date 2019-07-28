1926 - 2019 Shirley Mae Webb, 92, of Beaumont, died Thursday, July 25, 2019. She was born on December 17, 1926, in Steubenville, Ohio, to Elizabeth Mae Mackey and Wiley Oliver Evans. During World War II, Shirley was a "Rosie the Riveter" and worked in the Defense Plant Aircraft Production in, Tucson, Arizona. Shirley is survived by her son, Don Webb and his wife, Carolyn, of Bridge City; daughter, Sharon Debes and her husband, Jim, of Beaumont; grandchildren, Dana Schwalie, of Beaumont; Donald Webb, Jr. and his wife Stacy, of Orangefield; Jennifer Ishmael and her husband, John and Brian Debes, both of Beaumont; great-grandchildren, John Schwalie, Ethan Webb, Brianna Webb, Jackson Ishmael, and Madelin Ishmael. She is preceded in death by her husband of sixty-five years, Conrad Webb. A gathering of Mrs. Webb's family and friends will begin at 2:30 p.m., with her memorial service at 3:00 p.m., Sunday, July 28, 2019, at Broussard's, 1605 North Major Drive, Beaumont. A family committal was held at Broussard's Crematorium, Beaumont. Complete and updated information may be found at: broussards1889.com.
Published in the Beaumont Enterprise on July 28, 2019