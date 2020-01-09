Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Shirley Stout. View Sign Service Information Broussard's Mortuary 1605 N Major Dr Beaumont , TX 77713 (409)-866-3838 Memorial Gathering 9:30 AM Broussard's Mortuary 1605 N Major Dr Beaumont , TX 77713 View Map Memorial service 10:30 AM Broussard's Mortuary 1605 N Major Dr Beaumont , TX 77713 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Shirley Stout, 91, of Beaumont, died Friday, January 3, 2020. She was born on November 13, 1928, to Murl Leeves Smith and Clifton Lee Smith in Mount Pleasant, Texas.

Shirley graduated from Beaumont High School in 1946. She married Raymond Stout in 1947 and was married for 68 years until his passing in 2015. They had three children, Randy, Rodney, and Sharon. Shirley worked for several years at Gulf Consolidated Services where she made many friends and fond memories. One of her favorite things was having family and friends to enjoy meals together. She especially liked peach cobbler and strawberry ice cream. Shirley loved her family unconditionally and was a gentle kind soul. She enjoyed going to church and had a close friendship with her pastor, Brother Ralph Thompson.

She is survived by son, Rodney Stout, of Beaumont; daughter, Sharon Stout, of Beaumont; grandson, Ryan Stout, of Beaumont; great-grandsons Slade and Skylar Stout, of Orange; and several nieces and nephews.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Raymond Stout; son, Randy Stout; brother, Clifton Leeves Smith; and sisters, Mary Beth Evans and Kathleen Smith.

The family would like to thank her physician, Dr. Keith Stout, Heart to Heart Hospice, and Mary Cunningham for the good care they gave her. A special thanks to Connie Cunningham, Sandra Janise, and Gayle Bartlett for the love and compassion they showed to Momma.

A gathering of Mrs. Stout's family and friends will begin at 9:30 a.m., with her memorial service to follow at 10:30 a.m., Saturday, January 11, 2020, at Broussard's, 1605 North Major Drive, Beaumont. A family committal was held at Broussard's Crematorium, Beaumont.

Published in the The Beaumont Enterprise on Jan. 9, 2020

