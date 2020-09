Or Copy this URL to Share

Shun'Tae Janae Keener 24, born November 4,1995 in Conroe,TX. Shun'Tae departed this earthly life on September 4,2020. Her beautiful smiled will be missed by many. Visitation, Friday 12-6 @ Collins & Johnson. Services will be held Saturday 1:00pm @ New Testament Baptist Church, 810 College St., Conroe,TX. Rev James Glaspie, pastor,eulogist & officiant. Final resting place Golden Gate Cemetery, Conroe,TX.



