Service Information Celebration of Life 10:30 AM Forest Lawn Funeral Home Chapel Burial Following Services Forest Lawn Memorial Park

1933 - 2019 Sidney Maurice Caywood was born in Sherman, Texas on September 28, 1933 to Neta Sanders Caywood and Orvel Leroy. He attended Aveil Elementary, Dick Dowlen Middle School and graduated from Beaumont High School. He was a Marine and served for two years during the Korean Conflict . He always joked that USMC stood for "Uncle Sam's misguided children". He attended Lamar University prior to being employed by Magnolia Petroleum Company, later known as Mobil Oil Corporation. He retired from Mobil Oil April 1, 1987 after 31 years of service. He served as master of Tolerence Masonic Lodge #1165 A.F. & A.M. from 1991-1992. He served as past worthy patron of Beaumont #71 order of Eastern Star from 1978 to 1979. He also belonged to the American Legion, was a life member in NRA, officiated with SW Football Association for 26 years, was a member of the Shriners and was a licensed ham radio operator. He was preceded in death by his parents, Orvel and Neta Caywood, four sisters, and one brother. He is survived by his wife of 61 years, Billie Dale Caywood of Beaumont; children: Patricia Sistrunk, Debra Buckalew, Della Phillips and Kathleen Douglas. Grandchildren: Bobby Buckalew Jr, Amber Stager, Mark Douglas Jr, Patrick Douglas, Dwain Buckalew, Christopher Phillips, and Casey Sistrunck. Great grandchildren: Brenden, Braelyn, Blaycie, Adelie, Raine, Braden, Brooklynn, Annabelle, Willow, Tilly, Olivia, Owen, Oliver, Kit and one great-great grandchild, Violet. Siblings: Juanita Dear, Howard Caywood, and numerous nieces and nephews. A Celebration of Life Funeral Service will be held Thursday August 15, 2019 at 10:30am at Forest Lawn Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow at Forest Lawn Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Lamar University Athletic Department in Sidney's name for future scholarships. "On August 12 2019, I lost my best friend, my husband, the best part of me and my whole life. Love begins with a smile, grows with a kiss and ends with a tear. I held you in my arms for a little while, but will hold you in my heart forever. Now all I have are years of wonderful memories and your pictures in a frame. I think of you with love every day and those memories are my keepsakes that warm my heart." Published in the Beaumont Enterprise on Aug. 15, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites Korean War Return to Today's Obituaries for The Beaumont Enterprise Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

