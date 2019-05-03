1973 - 2019 Sly Joseph Segura 45, of Beaumont, TX; passed Apr. 21, 2019. Services will be Saturday, May 04, 2019 at Proctor's Mortuary 3520 Washington Blvd. Beaumont, TX. Visitation will begin at 11AM until funeral at 1PM. Interment will be in Sacred Heart Cemetery Beaumont, TX. Cherishing his memories are father: Edward Segura, siblings: Judy Gouithia, Alice Grant, Schiffon Segura and Cheryll Segura. Great Aunt: Mildred Gibbs as well as a host of Aunts, Uncles, Nieces, Nephews' other relatives and friends. proctorsmortuary.com
Published in the Beaumont Enterprise on May 3, 2019