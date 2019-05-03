Sly Joseph Segura

Guest Book
  • "We are deeply sadden to hear of Sly's passing. A good heart..."
    - Jessie and Loretta Jack
Service Information
Proctor's Mortuary (Anahuac)
3522 WASHINGTON BLVD
Anahuac, TX
77514
(409)-267-3122
Visitation
Saturday, May 4, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Proctor's Mortuary (Anahuac)
3522 WASHINGTON BLVD
Anahuac, TX 77514
Funeral
Saturday, May 4, 2019
1:00 PM
Proctor's Mortuary (Anahuac)
3522 WASHINGTON BLVD
Anahuac, TX 77514
Obituary
1973 - 2019 Sly Joseph Segura 45, of Beaumont, TX; passed Apr. 21, 2019. Services will be Saturday, May 04, 2019 at Proctor's Mortuary 3520 Washington Blvd. Beaumont, TX. Visitation will begin at 11AM until funeral at 1PM. Interment will be in Sacred Heart Cemetery Beaumont, TX. Cherishing his memories are father: Edward Segura, siblings: Judy Gouithia, Alice Grant, Schiffon Segura and Cheryll Segura. Great Aunt: Mildred Gibbs as well as a host of Aunts, Uncles, Nieces, Nephews' other relatives and friends. proctorsmortuary.com
Published in the Beaumont Enterprise on May 3, 2019
