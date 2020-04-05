Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Stanley Humphrey. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

1927-2020 Stanley Ray Humphrey, 93, passed away Thursday, April 2, 2020 at his home in Kountze, Texas. Stanley was born March 3, 1927 to Fred and Josephine Humphrey, the seventh of ten children, in Bienville Parrish, Louisiana. He attended Lamar Tech and got his bachelor's from Sam Houston State University and earned multiple master's degree. Stanley served in the U.S. military in occupied Germany 1945-1947. He met his beautiful bride and wife of 59 years, Mary Louise Jones, in Beaumont, Texas. They were married on June 2, 1950. Louise preceded her husband in death on April 26, 2010. Stanley was also preceded in death by 9 siblings. Stanley began his career as a history teacher at Davy Crockett Jr High School. He retired teaching at Davy Crockett Jr High School 34 years later with short stints at Stephen F Austin Jr High and Port Neches Groves High School. Junior High School teaching was the work he loved. He also loved his family. He is survived by Sandra Morales and her husband Richard, Don Humphrey and his wife Judy, Ray Humphrey and his wife Sue, and Tandy Humphrey. He is also survived by 9 grandchildren and 6 great grandchildren. Nothing gave him more pride than being a part of his family's lives and life's accomplishments. He and his spouse's favorite pastime was travel. They traveled this great country and much of the world stepping foot on 5 out of 7 continents. This included trips with his children, grandchildren and his great grandchildren. He was a wealth of trivia and knowledge about everywhere he went. And he always had a story or two (never embellished,ahem) about all of those places. We all probably agree we are better because of that knowledge shared and the example he set through the life he lived. Details about a memorial service for Stanley will be released later. A graveside service will be held Sunday April 5th at 2:00p at Fairview Cemetery in Town Bluff, Texas

