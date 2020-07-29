Stanley D. Narcisse, 67 years old, passed away at Houston Methodist Hospital in the ICU on Friday, July 10, 2020. Stanley leaves passionate memories to his sister, Sandra F. Reid (Calif); brother, Lloyd Caldway, Jr. (Georgia); a host of family (aunts, cousins, nephews, nieces) and friends. Visitation will be held at Comeaux Community Funeral Chapel at 624 Irma Street, Beaumont, Texas on Thursday, July 30, 2020, from 2:00 p.m. - 6:00 p.m. Viewing, will be held via Zoom on July 30, 2020, from 6:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. (CDT). Celebration of Life Sharing service will be held on Thursday, July 30, 2020, at 7:00 p.m. (CDT) via Zoom: Click https://us04web.zoom.us/j/3642786417?pwd=cWtta2VFL2ZLTGkwSHZFUHZybE9sZz09
to start or join a scheduled Zoom meeting. There will be a private burial at Live Oak Memorial Park. Please remember to wear a mask, practice social distancing & there will be limited seating. www.comeauxchapel.com