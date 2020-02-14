Stanley Stewart Jr. 61, of Beaumont, TX; passed Feb. 08, 2020. Services will be Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020 at Our Mother of Mercy Catholic Church 3390 Sarah St. Beaumont, TX. Visitation will begin at 9AM , Rosary 1015AM and Funeral Mass will begin at 11AM. Interment will be in Live Oak Memorial Park Beaumont, TX. Cherishing his memories are his spouse: Rhonda Stewart, Children: Kiana Robinson and Kyle Robinson. Siblings Carl Stewart Sr. (Angela), Carla Stewart and Gretchette Mitchell (Paul), Grandson: Aiden White as well as a host of Nieces, Nephews other relatives and friend. proctorsmortuary.com
Published in the The Beaumont Enterprise on Feb. 14, 2020