Stanley Stewart Jr. (1958 - 2020)
  • "Stanley I first met you thru my brother. He treasured you..."
    - Earnest Labrie
  • "We, The Hebert High Class of 1977 would like to extend our..."
    - The Hebert High Class of 1977
  • "I will really miss hearing Stanley play the drums for the..."
    - Rachel Pete
  • - Rick Simon
  • "Our condolences to the family and may God give each of you..."
    - Earl & Dorothy Wheaton
Proctor's Mortuary (Beaumont)
3522 WASHINGTON BLVD
Beaumont, TX
77705
(409)-840-2022
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020
9:00 AM - 10:15 AM
Our Mother of Mercy Catholic Church
3390 Sarah St.
Beaumont, TX
Rosary
Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020
10:15 AM
Our Mother of Mercy Catholic Church
3390 Sarah St.
Beaumont, TX
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020
11:00 AM
Our Mother of Mercy Catholic Church
3390 Sarah St.
Beaumont, TX
Stanley Stewart Jr. 61, of Beaumont, TX; passed Feb. 08, 2020. Services will be Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020 at Our Mother of Mercy Catholic Church 3390 Sarah St. Beaumont, TX. Visitation will begin at 9AM , Rosary 1015AM and Funeral Mass will begin at 11AM. Interment will be in Live Oak Memorial Park Beaumont, TX. Cherishing his memories are his spouse: Rhonda Stewart, Children: Kiana Robinson and Kyle Robinson. Siblings Carl Stewart Sr. (Angela), Carla Stewart and Gretchette Mitchell (Paul), Grandson: Aiden White as well as a host of Nieces, Nephews other relatives and friend. proctorsmortuary.com
Published in the The Beaumont Enterprise on Feb. 14, 2020
