Stephen Lee Glmore, Sr. was born on June 20, 1948 in Beaumont, Texas to Elmer Monroe Gilmore and Violet Benard Pacheco. He passed away early Saturday, December 14, 2019 with his family by his side.
Stephen lived in Vidor, Texas with his parents and brother until he graduated. He was drafted into the U.S. Army in 1968 and served until 1974 when he received his honorable discharge. He was married to Gladys Irene Lucas Gilmore for 52 years.
Stephen was preceded in death by: his parents, Elmer and Violet Gilmore; brother, Robert Allen Gilmore; fraternal grandparents, James and Florence Gilmore and maternal grandparents, Peter and Violet Gilmore and granddaughter, Joanie Gilmore.
He is survived by his wife, Gladys Irene Lucas Gilmore; children, Tina Louise Gilmore Burrow; Stephen Lee Gilmore, Jr, and Kevin Ray Gilmore and wife Ashley. Grandchildren, Ronnie Lee Burrow, Jr., Bailey Ulaina Gilmore, Emiley Nicole Gilmore, Jennavieve Leigh Gilmore and Coby Michael Gilmore. He is also survived by sisters Dee Dee Anderson and Barbara Brodie and brother-in-law
Edward (Bubba) Lucas and wife Jeanne. Also surviving are numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and many friends. He loved them with all his heart.
