Service Information

Grammier-Oberle Funeral Home
4841 39th Street
Port Arthur , TX 77642
(409)-962-4408

Memorial Gathering

5:00 PM - 8:00 PM

Grammier-Oberle Funeral Home
4841 39th Street
Port Arthur , TX 77642

Rosary

6:00 PM

Grammier-Oberle Funeral Home
4841 39th Street
Port Arthur , TX 77642

Funeral Mass

9:00 AM

St. James Catholic Church

Obituary

1935 - 2019 Stephen Luke Borque, 84, of Groves was called home to the Lord Sunday, July 28, 2019. Stephen was born February 20, 1935 in Meeker, Texas to Edward Borque and Mary Lula LeJune. Stephen is preceded in death by his parents; his loving wife of 60 years, Theresa A. Borque; brother, Thomas Borque and sisters, Lucy Borque and Lucille Vincent. Stephen is survived by five sons, Brian A. Borque and his wife Julie of Sugar Land, Texas; Bruce A. Borque of Lumberton, Texas; Brent A. Borque and his wife Jan of Spring, Texas; Blaine A. Borque Sr., of Groves, Texas; Barry A. Borque and his wife Rosanne of Port Arthur, Texas; sister, Geneva Ebner of Deweyville. Mr. Borque also leaves behind twelve grandchildren, Kyle and his wife Emily, Craig, Chealsi and her fiance Justin, Natalie, Jamie and her husband Kendall, Kellie, Blaine Jr, Bailey, Kelsea, Jaycie and her husband T.J., Jimmy and Jarod; two great-grandchildren, Kennadi and Dakota; several cousins, nieces and nephews; and an abundance of friends to cherish his memories. Stephen and Theresa were married at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Port Arthur, Texas on August 21, 1955. He was a lifelong area resident. He was a member of St. James Catholic Church and the Golden Triangle Cajun French Music Association. He graduated in 1954 from China High School in China, Texas. Stephen retired from the United States Air Force after 20 years of service. A gathering of friends and relatives will be Friday, August 2, 2019 from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m., with a rosary to begin at 6:00 p.m., at Grammier-Oberle Funeral Home. Funeral Mass will be Saturday, August 3, 2019, at 9:00 a.m., at St. James Catholic Church. Full Military honors will follow and will be provided by the Southeast Texas Veteran's Service Group. @

