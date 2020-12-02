Stephen Ray Smith of Dallas, Texas, passed away on November 17th, 2020 of heart failure after a long battle with carcinoid cancer.
Born in 1950 to Clarence and Jane Smith, Steve (or "Smitty") grew up in Pasadena, Texas. He was an athletic standout at Pasadena High School, where he earned All-District honors in football, and was a state finalist in the shot put. He attended SMU on a football scholarship, where he was a two-time letterman and a member of the Alpha Tau Omega fraternity. At SMU, he met his loving wife, Kathy, whom he married after graduation in 1973.
He is survived by his wife of 46 years, Kathy; son Dan Smith and wife Katie, and grandchildren Connor and Stella, of Richardson, Texas; daughter Natalie Smith of Lewisville, Texas; brother Jim Smith and wife Cathy of La Porte, Texas; brother Phil Smith and wife Sally of Riverside, California; nieces Jennifer, Courtney, and Ellen; and nephew Shawn. He was preceded in death by his parents, Clarence and Jane Smith of Pasadena, Texas.
A livestream memorial service for Steve was held Friday, November 27 at Restland Funeral Home in Richardson,Texas. Use this link to view the recorded service: http://webcast.funeralvue.com/events/viewer/41338
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to the American Cancer Society
.