Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Sterling Joel C.. View Sign Service Information Claybar-Kelley-Watkins Funeral Home & Cemetery 1155 N 11Th St Beaumont , TX 77702 (409)-892-3456 Visitation 10:00 AM Claybar-Kelley-Watkins Funeral Home & Cemetery 1155 N 11Th St Beaumont , TX 77702 View Map Funeral service 11:00 AM Claybar-Kelley-Watkins Funeral Home & Cemetery 1155 N 11Th St Beaumont , TX 77702 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

1955 - 2019 Joel (Joey) Christopher Sterling, 64, died July 28, 2019 at his residence in Beaumont. Funeral services will be at 11:00 a.m., Friday, August 2, 2019, at Claybar Kelley Funeral Home with burial to follow at Forest Lawn Cemetery. Visitation will begin at 10:00 a.m., prior to the service. Born in Alabama on April 23, 1955, Mr. Sterling was a resident of Beaumont for 60+ years. He was a 1973 graduate of French High School in Beaumont. He worked for Brimlow Real Estate for several years. He also worked for Goodwill Industries of Southeast Texas for 13 years. After being injured in an ATV accident, he reluctantly retired from the workforce. He was preceded in death by his mother Mrs. Louise Sterling and his aunt, Mrs. Mildred Brimlow and his uncle Mr. Paul Brimlow. He is survived by his cousins, Patrice Brimlow of Pearland and Deborah Brimlow, of Houston and his brother-in-law Robert F. Williams of Pearland, His longtime girlfriend Ms. Amanda Hankins and numerous neighbors, including Mrs. Jeannette Tatum and Mrs. Debbie Fontenot. Joey led a colorful and challenging life. At the end, he had his freedom, a late in life discovery of a son and his beloved dogs Bully and Angel. Any donations in his memory should be directed to animal rescue organizations, especially those focused on Pittie rescues. He loved his dogs and after Hurricane Rita, the rescue of dogs in general was very important to him.

1955 - 2019 Joel (Joey) Christopher Sterling, 64, died July 28, 2019 at his residence in Beaumont. Funeral services will be at 11:00 a.m., Friday, August 2, 2019, at Claybar Kelley Funeral Home with burial to follow at Forest Lawn Cemetery. Visitation will begin at 10:00 a.m., prior to the service. Born in Alabama on April 23, 1955, Mr. Sterling was a resident of Beaumont for 60+ years. He was a 1973 graduate of French High School in Beaumont. He worked for Brimlow Real Estate for several years. He also worked for Goodwill Industries of Southeast Texas for 13 years. After being injured in an ATV accident, he reluctantly retired from the workforce. He was preceded in death by his mother Mrs. Louise Sterling and his aunt, Mrs. Mildred Brimlow and his uncle Mr. Paul Brimlow. He is survived by his cousins, Patrice Brimlow of Pearland and Deborah Brimlow, of Houston and his brother-in-law Robert F. Williams of Pearland, His longtime girlfriend Ms. Amanda Hankins and numerous neighbors, including Mrs. Jeannette Tatum and Mrs. Debbie Fontenot. Joey led a colorful and challenging life. At the end, he had his freedom, a late in life discovery of a son and his beloved dogs Bully and Angel. Any donations in his memory should be directed to animal rescue organizations, especially those focused on Pittie rescues. He loved his dogs and after Hurricane Rita, the rescue of dogs in general was very important to him. Published in the Beaumont Enterprise on Aug. 1, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Beaumont Enterprise Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close