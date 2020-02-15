George Steven Clem, 64, of Lumberton, died Wednesday, February 12, 2020. He was born on May 5, 1955, in Frankfort, Indiana, to Winifred Steele Clem and Paul W. Clem. Steven proudly served his country in the United States Navy and was a driver for Boutte's Boudin in Lumberton.
Survivors include his wife, Amy Clem; son, Casey Clem of Lumberton; grandchildren, Kayson and Ryder Clem of Lumberton; sister, Penny Tarr and her husband, Jim, of Grand Junction, Colorado; and several nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his parents; and son, James Steven Clem.
Steven's committal was held at Broussard's Crematorium under the direction of Broussard's, Silsbee.
Complete and updated information may be found at: broussards1889.com.
Published in the The Beaumont Enterprise on Feb. 15, 2020