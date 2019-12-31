Stewart Montgomery Chisum, 72, of Beaumont, died Friday, December 27, 2019, at Baptist Hospitals of Southeast Texas, Beaumont. He was born on April 4, 1947, in Winnsboro, Louisiana, to Marjorie Montgomery and Aubrey Ballard Chisum, Jr. Stewart was a United States Army veteran and was owner of RO Williams Insurance & Company.
He is survived by his wife, Bessie Fisher Chisum, of Beaumont; sister, Blair Chisum Erwin and her husband, Steve. of Baton Rouge, Louisiana; nephew, John Ballard Chisum and his wife, Kellie; great-nephew, John Aubrey Chisum; and great-niece, Chloe Chisum, all of Sicily Island, Louisiana.
Stewart is preceded in death by his parents.
A funeral service for Mr. Chisum will be at 10:00 a.m., with a time for fellowship to follow, Thursday, January 2, 2020, at Broussard's, 1605 North Major Drive, Beaumont.
There will be an additional gathering beginning at 10:00 a.m., with his funeral service to follow at 11:00 a.m., Friday, January 3, 2020, at First United Methodist Church, 506 Newman Street, Sicily Island, Louisiana. His interment will follow with Masonic Rites at Highland Park Cemetery, Sicily Island, Louisiana, under the direction of Young's Funeral Home, 609 EE Wallace Boulevard, Ferriday, Louisiana.
Complete and updated information may be found at: broussards1889.com.
Published in the The Beaumont Enterprise on Dec. 31, 2019