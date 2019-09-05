1929 - 2019 Sue Evelyn Wood Broussard, beloved daughter, sister, wife, mother, grandmother and aunt, died peacefully on Saturday, August 31, 2019. Sue was born on May 12, 1929 in Port Arthur, Texas to Patrick Henry Wood, Sr. and Bessie Reese Wood. She had one brother, Patrick Henry Wood, Jr. Sue was preceded in death by her parents and brother. She is survived by her husband, Eugene Sublett Broussard and her three children, Patrick Broussard (Marian), Cindy Balderach (David) and Reese Palmer (Perry). She is also survived by 9 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren. Sue graduated from Port Arthur High School in 1946. She attended Stephen's College in Columbia, Missouri and the University of Texas in Austin, Texas. Sue met Gene that same year. They were married on June 30, 1950 and resided in Groves, Texas for 67 years. In Port Arthur/Groves, Sue was an active member of the Service League of Port Arthur, serving as president and charity ball chairman. Through the Service League, she was a devoted volunteer for many years at Sunnyside Speech and Hearing Center and the Country Store. Sue and Gene were very active and devoted members of the First Presbyterian Church and later the Presbyterian Church of the Covenant, both of Port Arthur. Sue served for many years as deacon of the church, was a member of the Women's Circles and cooked tirelessly for Martha's Circle, a bereavement committee. Sue was one of the youngest members of the Tejas Garden Club. She was the "appointed chauffeur" for the older ladies and had such fun with their meetings and luncheons. Most of all, Sue loved her family and friends. She hosted countless dinner parties, she was the first one to take dinner to families in need and she was the first to lend a helping hand, and always with a sweet smile! Her favorite holiday was Christmas! Every year, she fixed a fabulous Christmas dinner for her entire family and it was all done by Sue! Her most famous role, though was as "Susu", the loving and doting grandmother to 9 grandchildren. She attempted to make all the baseball games, the many dancing recitals, picking up campers at Waldemar, attending graduation ceremonies and in the early years, the babysitting! She loved it all! A visitation for family and friends will begin at 10:00 a.m., Saturday, September 7, 2019 at Levingston Funeral Home in Groves, Texas followed by the funeral service at 11:00 a.m., with Reverend Marty Boddie officiating. Burial will be at Greenlawn Memorial Park. In lieu of customary remembrances, memorial contributions in Sue's memory may be directed to ArrivederciALD.org or mailed to ArrivederciALD: 1324 South Boulevard, Houston, Texas 77006. This is a charity close to our family's heart.
Published in the Beaumont Enterprise on Sept. 5, 2019