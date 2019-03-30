1953 - 2019 After a long, hard struggle with Alzheimer's disease, Sue - our much-loved wife, mother, and grandmother - slipped away from us on March 26, 2019. She leaves her beloved husband of 47 years Earl Gage Sr.; beloved mother of Earl Jr. (Lynelle), Neal and the late Adam Gage, and 13 grandchildren. Dear daughter of the late Harold and Leatha Herrington; brothers Richard Herrington and the late Harold Herrington Jr. You left us much too soon, and we will miss you always. Funeral Services will be held Saturday March 30 in St. Louis MO. In lieu of flowers, donations are appreciated to , www.alz.org/donate. Visit boppchapel.com for more information.
Published in the Beaumont Enterprise on Mar. 30, 2019