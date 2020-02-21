Sullivan "S. J." Foster Jr, 89 of Beaumont, TX; passed away February 14, 2020. Services will be Saturday, February 22, 2020 at Cathedral of Faith Baptist Church 3755 Fannett Rd. Beaumont, Tx. Visitation will begin at 12Noon until Funeral Services at 1PM. Interment will be 12Noon, Monday, Feb. 24, 2020 at Oakland Cemetery in Oakland, TX. S.J. was preceded in death by his Parents Sullivan Sr. and Iona Foster, son: John Rhodes and sister: Nell O'Neil. Cherishing his memories are his wife of 52 years Mary Foster, two sons Dave Foster (Cheryl) and John Charles both of Houston, Tx. Two daughters Mary Marshall of Houston, Tx and Leslie Charlot (Chucky) of Humble, TX. Daughter in law Rebecca Rhodes of Jasper, TX. Eight Grandchildren and a Host of family and friends. www.proctorsmortuary.com.
Published in the The Beaumont Enterprise on Feb. 21, 2020