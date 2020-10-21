1/1
Susan Carol (Drummond) Sinquefield
1947 - 2020
Susan Carol (Drummond) Sinquefield, born November 14, 1947 died July 1, 2020.



Our mom was the funny and sarcastic one. She was super smart and could read faster than anyone we've ever met. She taught a gabillion little kids about Jesus and how to be good little humans. She loved The Gaithers, Judge Judy, and knew every answer on a crossword albeit by cheating just a little.

She was the one who took us kids out of school to have special days with us and told each of us we were her favorite. The one who worked 2 jobs so we could pay our electricity bill. The one who loved eating out so much, mainly because she hated to cook, but mostly because she was super social. She loved her kids and grandkids and wanted us to hire professional mourners for her funeral, like she would need them.

She had great friends and a fabulous group of church women that got together for dinners. She wanted to include everyone.

We take comfort in knowing we were loved. We take comfort in knowing she is now, not only with Jesus, but with our brother, Craig Sinquefield, her brother, Jay Drummond, and her parents, Mary Alice Drummond-Richards and Lester Drummond, among so many waiting for her.

She is survived by her daughters, Shannan Harrington (Patrick), Megan Boyer (Eddie) and sons, Philip Sinquefield (Becky) and Derek Sinquefield (Jessica).

Also survived by her favorite people on Gods green earth, her grandchildren: Caden and Lauren Harrington, Claire and Eliam Boyer, Mallory Sinquefield, and Autumn Sinquefield.

Published in The Beaumont Enterprise from Oct. 21 to Oct. 22, 2020.
