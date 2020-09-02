Susan J. Oliver, 56, of Beaumont, died Monday, August 17, 2020, at Baylor St. Luke's Medical Center, Houston. She was born on April 5, 1964, to William Joseph Oliver and Gloria Hillhouse Oliver, in Florence, Alabama.
Survivors include her parents; wife of fifteen years, Lynn Bencowitz-Oliver; stepdaughters, Melissa Higgins and her husband, Jacob; Katherine Sze and her husband, Thaddeus; and Rebecca Bencowitz and fiancé, Brody David; grandchildren, William Higgins, Kate Higgins, Samantha Sze and Alexander Sze, all of whom called her Grand Susan.
She was preceded in death by her grandparents, Paul and Bertie Hillhouse and Delbert and Margaret Oliver.
Susan spent much of her childhood in Nacogdoches, Texas, and graduated from Nacogdoches High School and Stephen F. Austin University. She graduated from the University of Houston, Bates College of Law in 1987.
With an eye toward law school, while in high school, she competed in Debate at the State level, and played varsity tennis as a walk-on in her junior year.
After law school, Ms. Oliver joined Benckenstein & Oxford Law Firm and served from 1989 to 1999, until opening her own office. She and her wife combined their practices in 2003 and worked together until her death.
She was the city prosecutor for Sour Lake and was the City Attorney of Nome for decades. She served Rose City as Municipal Judge until her death.
Susan enjoyed tennis, fishing, scuba diving and golf. She visited her beloved grandparents in Tennessee approximately every two months until their passing and loved her three step-daughters and four grandchildren. She had a special place in her heart for Sanibel Island on the West coast of Florida where she and Lynn vacationed twice a year.
A gathering of Mrs. Oliver's family and friends will be from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m., Thursday, September 3, 2020, at Broussard's, 2000 McFaddin Avenue, Beaumont. Her funeral service will be 2:00 p.m., Friday, September 4, 2020, at Broussard's, with a light reception to follow. Cremation arrangements were handled through Broussard's Crematorium, under the direction of Broussard's, 2000 McFaddin Avenue, Beaumont.
Memorial contributions for Ms. Oliver may be made to MD Anderson Children's Cancer Hospital, P.O. Box 4486, Houston, Texas 77210, or to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, Tennessee, 38105.
Susan was funny, kind, thoughtful, and tried genuinely to help other people throughout her lifetime, from collecting dimes as a small child for the March of Dimes to actively supporting the Alzheimer's Association
and the Triangle Aids Network in her later years. Her life was cut short and the world lost a good and caring soul.
Please observe social distancing guidelines. By attending any public event you are acknowledging the risk of exposure to the Coronavirus. Please follow the guidelines provided by the Centers for Disease Control: cdc.gov
Complete and updated information may be found at: broussards1889.com
.