Susan Rhymes Liedy
1953 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Susan's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Susan Rhymes Liedy, 67, of Beaumont, Texas entered eternal rest early, on the morning of Saturday, June 20, 2020 at her residence surrounded by her loving family.

Funeral service will be held Saturday, June 27, 2020 at 11:00 AM at St. James United Methodist Church with entombment to follow at Forest Lawn Memorial Park under the direction of Calvary Mortuary Staff.

Visitation will be held Saturday from 9:00 AM to 11:00 AM at the church.

Susan was the third child born to her loving parents, Dorothy Louise and LaSalle Rhymes Sr., on June 12, 1953, in Beaumont, Texas where she lived her entire life.

She attended public schools in Beaumont and graduated from South Park High School in 1971. Susan worked 36 years as a nurse in the Cardiovascular ICU at St. Elizabeth Hospital.

She was a loving, dedicated mother to Michael DeVaughn Jr., Marlon Derrick, and Ashley Louise. She extended her love by cherishing her eight grandchildren. She was affectionately called, Susan, Mama, Mother Dear, Aunt Sue Sue, and Nana.

Susan's sweet spirit and giving heart will be remembered by her husband, Michael Liedy, Sr.; sons, Michael Liedy, Jr., Marlon Liedy (Jocelyn); daughter, Ashley Coleman (Jermon, Sr.) all of Beaumont, Texas; sister, Elizabeth Spencer of Missouri City, Texas; brothers, LaSalle Rhymes, Jr. (Billie) of Indianapolis, Indiana, Ralph Rhymes (Sherry), and Rudolph Rhymes (Vanessa); grandchildren, Kaaman Liedy (Emma) of Portland, Oregon, Adria Liedy, Micah Liedy, Mariah Liedy, William Coleman, Aubrey Coleman, Jermon Coleman, Jr., and Hailey Coleman; a host of other relatives and friends.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Beaumont Enterprise from Jun. 25 to Jun. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Calvary Mortuary - Beaumont
1225 S. 7th Street
Beaumont, TX 77701
(409)838-0159
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved