Susan Rhymes Liedy, 67, of Beaumont, Texas entered eternal rest early, on the morning of Saturday, June 20, 2020 at her residence surrounded by her loving family.Funeral service will be held Saturday, June 27, 2020 at 11:00 AM at St. James United Methodist Church with entombment to follow at Forest Lawn Memorial Park under the direction of Calvary Mortuary Staff.Visitation will be held Saturday from 9:00 AM to 11:00 AM at the church.Susan was the third child born to her loving parents, Dorothy Louise and LaSalle Rhymes Sr., on June 12, 1953, in Beaumont, Texas where she lived her entire life.She attended public schools in Beaumont and graduated from South Park High School in 1971. Susan worked 36 years as a nurse in the Cardiovascular ICU at St. Elizabeth Hospital.She was a loving, dedicated mother to Michael DeVaughn Jr., Marlon Derrick, and Ashley Louise. She extended her love by cherishing her eight grandchildren. She was affectionately called, Susan, Mama, Mother Dear, Aunt Sue Sue, and Nana.Susan's sweet spirit and giving heart will be remembered by her husband, Michael Liedy, Sr.; sons, Michael Liedy, Jr., Marlon Liedy (Jocelyn); daughter, Ashley Coleman (Jermon, Sr.) all of Beaumont, Texas; sister, Elizabeth Spencer of Missouri City, Texas; brothers, LaSalle Rhymes, Jr. (Billie) of Indianapolis, Indiana, Ralph Rhymes (Sherry), and Rudolph Rhymes (Vanessa); grandchildren, Kaaman Liedy (Emma) of Portland, Oregon, Adria Liedy, Micah Liedy, Mariah Liedy, William Coleman, Aubrey Coleman, Jermon Coleman, Jr., and Hailey Coleman; a host of other relatives and friends.