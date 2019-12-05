Susan Wennerbom, 73, of Dallas, passed away Monday, December 2, 2019, in Dallas.
Graveside service will be held at 3:30 p.m., Saturday, December 7, 2019, at Oaklawn Memorial Park in Center with Bro. Gordon Vaughn officiating. Visitation will be held for a half hour prior to service.
Ms. Wennerbom was born August 24, 1946, in Beaumont, to Magnus Thurston Wennerbom Jr. and Doris Bailey Wennerbom. She graduated from Beaumont ISD and went on to earn her Bachelor's Degree. She worked in a variety of fields including teaching and marketing. Ms. Wennerbom was a member of Zeta Tau Alpha.
She is survived by her mother, Doris Wennerbom of Center; nephews, Bill Weatherall and his family of The Woodlands and Charles Weatherall and his family of Denton; cousin, Etola Jones and her family of Huxley; special friend, Mary Lynn Neill and family of San Antonio.
She is preceded in death by her father, M.T. "Bo" Wennerbom Jr.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the American Humane Society at www.americanhumane.org
Online condolences & tributes can be sent at www.watsonandsonsfuneralhome.com
Published in the The Beaumont Enterprise on Dec. 5, 2019