Suzy Purgahn Dailey (1940 - 2019)
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Suzy Purgahn Dailey.
Service Information
Wyman Roberts Funeral Home
316 W Columbia
San Augustine, TX
75972
(936)-275-2311
Obituary
Send Flowers

1940 - 2019 Suzy Dailey, 78, of Broaddus passed away July 13, 2019. Born Nov. 19, 1940, in Port Arthur, she was a longtime Broaddus area resident. Survivors: husband, Phillip Vennon Dailey Sr. of Broaddus; children, Jerry Sue McCormack and husband Billy of Dallas, P.V. Dailey Jr. and wife Dana of Chireno, Ronald Dailey and wife Rita of Grape-vine community, Charley Dailey and wife Holly of Edmond, OK, and Charnette Garrett and husband Tim of Chireno; 13 grandchildren; and 30 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, William and Verna Purgahn; daughter, Milissa Dailey; sister, Pat Hebert; brother, Jerry Dolph Purgahn; and a great-grandson, Rhett Garrett. Services were held July 14 at Wyman Roberts Funeral Chapel, San Augustine. Burial was at Levi Crow Cemetery near Broaddus.
Published in the Beaumont Enterprise on July 15, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.