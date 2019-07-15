1940 - 2019 Suzy Dailey, 78, of Broaddus passed away July 13, 2019. Born Nov. 19, 1940, in Port Arthur, she was a longtime Broaddus area resident. Survivors: husband, Phillip Vennon Dailey Sr. of Broaddus; children, Jerry Sue McCormack and husband Billy of Dallas, P.V. Dailey Jr. and wife Dana of Chireno, Ronald Dailey and wife Rita of Grape-vine community, Charley Dailey and wife Holly of Edmond, OK, and Charnette Garrett and husband Tim of Chireno; 13 grandchildren; and 30 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, William and Verna Purgahn; daughter, Milissa Dailey; sister, Pat Hebert; brother, Jerry Dolph Purgahn; and a great-grandson, Rhett Garrett. Services were held July 14 at Wyman Roberts Funeral Chapel, San Augustine. Burial was at Levi Crow Cemetery near Broaddus.
Published in the Beaumont Enterprise on July 15, 2019